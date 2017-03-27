Arcata mother helps inspire nitrous oxide bill
Arcata mother Mary Anne Rand testified in Sacramento on Tuesday to members of the Senate Public Safety Committee about the dangers of nitrous oxide abuse. Rand's daughter, Camille, died in a car crash along U.S. Highway 101 in 2014 in which the driver was under the influence of “whippits.” Rand spoke in favor of Senate Bill 631, which if passed would ban smoke shops in California from selling nitrous oxide.
