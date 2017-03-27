Arcata mother helps inspire nitrous o...

Arcata mother helps inspire nitrous oxide bill

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

Arcata mother Mary Anne Rand testified in Sacramento on Tuesday to members of the Senate Public Safety Committee about the dangers of nitrous oxide abuse. Rand's daughter, Camille, died in a car crash along U.S. Highway 101 in 2014 in which the driver was under the influence of “whippits.” Rand spoke in favor of Senate Bill 631, which if passed would ban smoke shops in California from selling nitrous oxide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... 2 hr Zibberwack 4
Nurellie Harrigan sucks dik in the dim lights, ... Mar 23 Buckwheat white p... 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Mar 17 gotcha 830
Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09) Mar 13 Priscilla 9
News Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08) Mar 12 Eric 15
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Mar 6 Sexaddict55 9
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Office 1
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,745 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC