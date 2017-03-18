Alleging Public Defender is Already Failing Clients, Attorney Asks to Fast Track Lawsuit

Eureka attorney Patrik Griego is asking a judge to expedite the process of determining whether newly hired Humboldt County Public Defender David Marcus meets minimum state qualifications to hold the post. Griego, who filed a lawsuit earlier this month challenging the county's controversial hiring of Marcus, is asking a Humboldt County Superior Court judge to allow him to serve subpoenas immediately, forgoing the 20-day waiting period usually required in similar cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.