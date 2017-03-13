A taste of the town

The Eureka Main Street fundraiser - in its 25th year - will be held March 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. throughout downtown and Old Town Eureka. Ticket sales from “A Taste of Main Street' help Eureka Main Street fund other fun events in Eureka, including Arts Alive!, the Summer Concert Series, the Fourth of July Festival and holiday festivities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.