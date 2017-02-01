Vietnam War display now on exhibit at Clarke Museum
The Moving Wall, pictured here in Tennessee in 2001, is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that came to Arcata in 1987. It is featured in the veteran's exhibit at the Clarke Historical Museum in Eureka.
