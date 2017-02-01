Vietnam War display now on exhibit at...

Vietnam War display now on exhibit at Clarke Museum

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times-Standard

The Moving Wall, pictured here in Tennessee in 2001, is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that came to Arcata in 1987. It is featured in the veteran's exhibit at the Clarke Historical Museum in Eureka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Wed right guard 817
Russian Troop Camp Means Jobs Tue Fearless Leaders D 1
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) Jan 27 CarToonerville 134
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Jan 24 Dr Psych you 7
Omg, im stuck!! Jan 23 La Nauzia 3
News Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08) Jan 20 Darth 17
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) Jan 17 Debbie 87
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,633 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC