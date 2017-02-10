Understanding Islam: A community conversation
Interfaith Fellowship will present the third program in an ongoing series titled “Understanding Islam: A Community Conversation” Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 819 15th St. in Eureka. Speakers will include the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrate with Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang... (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Get Down On It
|2
|Putin Recalls Trump
|Thu
|Russky Newsky
|1
|Is Your Original Birth Certificate Sealed? (Let... (Mar '10)
|Feb 8
|Krista
|21
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Feb 6
|Londa Fields
|88
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Feb 5
|Eddie
|819
|Russian Troop Camp Means Jobs
|Jan 31
|Fearless Leaders D
|1
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|CarToonerville
|134
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC