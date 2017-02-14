Stay safe from STDs this Valentinea s Day
Keep you and your partner safe from sexually transmitted diseases this Valentine's Day through resources available through the county and Planned Parenthood's clinic in Eureka. “Humboldt County and the state have seen record levels of STDs, especially over the last year,” Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Public Health nurse Eric Gordon said in an email statement to the Times-Standard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|11 hr
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|Celebrate with Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang... (Mar '16)
|Feb 9
|Get Down On It
|2
|Putin Recalls Trump
|Feb 9
|Russky Newsky
|1
|Is Your Original Birth Certificate Sealed? (Let... (Mar '10)
|Feb 8
|Krista
|21
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Feb 6
|Londa Fields
|88
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC