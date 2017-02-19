Sheriffa s office IDs body found in bay

On Sunday, February 19, 2017 at about 0410 hours, Humboldt County Sheriff's Deputies along with Eureka Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Humboldt Bay Fire and United States Coast Guard personnel responded to the 3rd span of the Samoa Bridge, Eureka for a possible search and rescue. At about 0745 hours, United States Coast Guard located a body near the 3rd span of the Bridge in the water.

