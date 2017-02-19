Sheriffa s office IDs body found in bay
On Sunday, February 19, 2017 at about 0410 hours, Humboldt County Sheriff's Deputies along with Eureka Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Humboldt Bay Fire and United States Coast Guard personnel responded to the 3rd span of the Samoa Bridge, Eureka for a possible search and rescue. At about 0745 hours, United States Coast Guard located a body near the 3rd span of the Bridge in the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|The Truth
|31
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Un-american_dream
|8
|Syphilis in High Office?
|Feb 16
|outta heeer
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|Feb 13
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|Celebrate with Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang... (Mar '16)
|Feb 9
|Get Down On It
|2
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC