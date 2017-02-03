Russian quartet returns to Eureka this month

The world-renowned Konevets Quartet will perform at St. Innocent Orthodox Church in Eureka Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. The Russia-based musicians - who come from St. Petersburg - will present sacred music from Eastern Christian traditions, as well as a new repertoire of Slavic folk songs. A few of their selections include Tchaikovsky's “Our Father” and “The Cossacks Song.” “They are making a special trip from San Francisco to perform in Eureka and then will return to San Francisco right after that,” said Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.