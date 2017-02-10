Romance in your sunset years

Romance in your sunset years

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

Eureka residents Ted and June Speier celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary Feb. 4, and, after all these years together, they are still in love. “That's where I met Ted, at the dance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation 7 hr jinxi 3
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Sat Koreano 78
Celebrate with Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang... (Mar '16) Feb 9 Get Down On It 2
Putin Recalls Trump Feb 9 Russky Newsky 1
Poll Is Your Original Birth Certificate Sealed? (Let... (Mar '10) Feb 8 Krista 21
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) Feb 6 Londa Fields 88
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Feb 5 Eddie 819
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,805,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC