Robison to stand trial for alleged murder of 19-year-old woman

A Humboldt County courthouse judge Wednesday morning found there was enough evidence for Maxx Robison to stand trial for murder. At the end of a two-day long preliminary hearing in which prosecutors played a taped call that included Robison admitting to firing a rifle, Judge Dale Reinholtsen said Robson could appear before a jury in connection with the June 2016 fatal shooting of Rhianna McKenzie, 19. Robison faces a count of murder as well as counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm.

