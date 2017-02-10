Photos show Humboldt Countya s economic past
History buffs, fans of 1900s architecture, members of the business community, long-time and new residents of Eureka and Arcata and Trinidad, as well as admirers of vintage photos, should find plenty to enjoy this month and next during the Humboldt County Historical Society's annual photograph exhibit at the Hagopian Gallery on the second floor of the Humboldt County Library, 1313 Third St. in Eureka. The display - titled “Gas Up, Chow Down and Buy Groceries”- offers a simple theme, reflecting the services and businesses housed in the buildings shown, but these photos represent much more, according to Jack Nash and Joe Walund.
