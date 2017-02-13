Perilous Plunge raises funds for Disc...

Perilous Plunge raises funds for Discovery Museum

With a total of 74 contestants this year, Kala Minkley, organizer of Saturday's 16th annual Perilous Plunge said she was confident the Redwood Discovery Museum's only large fundraiser was able to raise enough money for its programs. “This is something that we start planning in October so it's nice that everyone is here and having a wonderful time,” Minkley, who became the museum's executive director in September, said.

