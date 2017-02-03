Outside Angle
If you've been wondering how that book of photographs of Humboldt County by Curran Hatleberg turned out, it's now available from TBW Books. You might remember Hatleberg, who has an MFA from Yale University, first came to our county to do some trimming and later taught photography at College of the Redwoods, during which time he shot the local scenery and the locals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Turk
|818
|Russian Troop Camp Means Jobs
|Jan 31
|Fearless Leaders D
|1
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|CarToonerville
|134
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Jan 24
|Dr Psych you
|7
|Omg, im stuck!!
|Jan 23
|La Nauzia
|3
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Jan 20
|Darth
|17
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|Debbie
|87
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC