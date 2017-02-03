Outside Angle

22 hrs ago

If you've been wondering how that book of photographs of Humboldt County by Curran Hatleberg turned out, it's now available from TBW Books. You might remember Hatleberg, who has an MFA from Yale University, first came to our county to do some trimming and later taught photography at College of the Redwoods, during which time he shot the local scenery and the locals.

