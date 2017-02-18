Music Tonight - Saturday, Feb. 18
More Celtic tunes tonight at Cafe Mokka but this time with Whoops! at 8 p.m., free and all ages. There's a local showcase of music over at The Miniplex in Richards' Goat Tavern and Tea Room starting at 9 p.m. The email mentioned "three of the most obscure and totally unique groups in Humboldt, giving it up for free."
