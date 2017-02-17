Museum offers free admission for EBT card holders
A new program at the Clarke Historical Museum is making the Old Town Eureka site even more accessible to people in the community. The museum - located at 240 E St. - recently joined Museums for All, an initiative of the Association of Children's Museums and the Institute of Museum and Library Services that encourages families of all backgrounds to visit museums and build lifelong museum habits.
