Mardi Gras party at senior dining centers
The Humboldt Senior Resource Center will be hosting a Mardi Gras party at its three senior dining centers in Arcata, Eureka and Fortuna on Feb. 27. Cathy Denbo, Eureka Dining Site coordinator, encourages seniors to wear Mardi Gras attire in colors of green, gold and purple. Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday,” is the last day of the Carnival season.
