Jury awards quadriplegic Caltrans worker $56M

Caltrans was ordered by a Humboldt County jury Thursday to pay $56 million to a construction worker who was struck by a motorist on Broadway in Eureka on August 30, 2011, resulting in him becoming quadriplegic. The Redding-based law office that represented 26-year-old construction worker Kyle Anderson in the case states that the jury award is the largest for a dangerous condition in California's history.

