Jury awards quadriplegic Caltrans worker $56M
Caltrans was ordered by a Humboldt County jury Thursday to pay $56 million to a construction worker who was struck by a motorist on Broadway in Eureka on August 30, 2011, resulting in him becoming quadriplegic. The Redding-based law office that represented 26-year-old construction worker Kyle Anderson in the case states that the jury award is the largest for a dangerous condition in California's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Wed
|right guard
|817
|Russian Troop Camp Means Jobs
|Tue
|Fearless Leaders D
|1
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|CarToonerville
|134
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Jan 24
|Dr Psych you
|7
|Omg, im stuck!!
|Jan 23
|La Nauzia
|3
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Jan 20
|Darth
|17
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|Debbie
|87
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC