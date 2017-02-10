Judge to review Squires case
A Humboldt County courthouse judge on Friday said he would review the court's management authority over rental units owned by Eureka landlord Floyd Squires after hearing claims the properties being left in disrepair. Judge Dale Reinholtsen said he would consider granting a receiver tasked by the court to oversee repairs to the rental properties more power to manage repairs the city has claimed were dire.
