Jim Wood Introduces Bill to Strengthen Skilled Nursing Protections
North Coast Assemblymember Jim Wood's announced today that he has introduced a bill to protect residents of skilled nursing facilities should a facility "have a change in license status or operation, such as closure." The legislation comes in response to last year's struggle to help patients in three local skilled nursing facilities owned by Brius Healthcare Services after the company threatened to close and transfer its patients out of the area.
