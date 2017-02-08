HSU, CR seek to bring back nursing program
Nearly six years after Humboldt State University discontinued its nursing program, the university and College of the Redwoods announced Wednesday they are working to bring a local nursing program back to Humboldt County as soon as fall 2018. “I am very excited to be able to collaborate with HSU to discuss creating a strong, seamless, and integrated pathway to progress from CR's associate degree in nursing to a bachelor's degree of nursing,” College of the Redwoods interim President Keith Snow-Flamer said in a statement.
