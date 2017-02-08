HSU, CR seek to bring back nursing pr...

HSU, CR seek to bring back nursing program

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

Nearly six years after Humboldt State University discontinued its nursing program, the university and College of the Redwoods announced Wednesday they are working to bring a local nursing program back to Humboldt County as soon as fall 2018. “I am very excited to be able to collaborate with HSU to discuss creating a strong, seamless, and integrated pathway to progress from CR's associate degree in nursing to a bachelor's degree of nursing,” College of the Redwoods interim President Keith Snow-Flamer said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Celebrate with Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang... (Mar '16) 4 hr Get Down On It 2
Putin Recalls Trump 4 hr Russky Newsky 1
Poll Is Your Original Birth Certificate Sealed? (Let... (Mar '10) Wed Krista 21
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) Feb 6 Londa Fields 88
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Feb 5 Eddie 819
Russian Troop Camp Means Jobs Jan 31 Fearless Leaders D 1
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) Jan 27 CarToonerville 134
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Humboldt County was issued at February 09 at 9:20AM PST

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,828 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC