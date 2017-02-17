Hospital purchases a Cuddle Cotsa

With the support of community donors, St. Joseph Health-Humboldt County recently purchased two Cuddle Cots, or crib-cooling devices, designed to give the families of stillborn infants more time to grieve. The campaign to bring Cuddle Cots to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna was led by Humboldt County resident Rose Becker, who experienced a stillbirth in 2015.

