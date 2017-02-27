Harbor commission to revisit Coast Seafoods shellfish farming expansion tonight
The Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation and Conservation District Board of Commissioners looks upon Blue Lake resident Stephen Kullmann during a public job interview for the commission's 3rd Division seat in Arcata on Feb. 2. Kullman was appointed to the 3rd Division seat that same evening. The Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation and Conservation District Board of Commissioners is set to hold a special meeting this evening in Eureka to revisit Coast Seafoods Company's proposed shellfish farming expansion in Humboldt Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
