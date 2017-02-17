Flood watch in effect through Tuesday as rain dominates forecast
A flood watch issued by the National Weather Service Eureka on Sunday will remain in effect until Tuesday afternoon as wet, windy weather dominates this week's forecast. “A series of Pacific storm systems will move across the region Sunday night through Tuesday, producing moderate to heavy rain over northwest California,” the flood watch states.
