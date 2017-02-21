Eureka woman, 68, missing since Monday
On Monday, February 20, 2017 at about 10:35 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office received a telephone call from a reporting party wanting to report that her roommate was missing. A deputy contacted the reporting party who reported, Anne Catherine Farley , had left their residence sometime that morning, from the 4700 Block of Meyers Avenue in Eureka, and had not returned home which was unusual.
