Eureka students to finish year at Cutten

Students who live in Eureka but attend class in Cutten School District under the interdistrict enrollment agreement will finish out the year at their current school, Eureka City Schools Superintendent Fred Van Vleck said Monday. Parents were sent into a tizzy in mid-February in response to Eureka City School District's proposed plans to cap interdistrict enrollment and most concerns were quelled when the district board of trustees directed staff to delay any action for a year but it's still unclear what will happen to more than 100 Cutten students who live in the Eureka district that the district was unaware of until recently.

