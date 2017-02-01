Eureka police: Victim shot in pot theft

On February 2, 2017, at about 3:02 a.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 1400 block of McCullens Avenue for the report that a male had been shot by an unknown suspect. Officers located the male victim laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

