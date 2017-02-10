Eureka Planning Commission to consider permit that aims to fix blight
Eureka planning commissioners on Tuesday will consider a proposal to loosen building requirements in an attempt to encourage more development of vacant properties in the city. According to the planning commission's agenda released Friday, commissioners may amend the city's development standards to create a program in which builders would ask for a pass on some design requirements in exchange for getting rid of blight, cleaning up a development site's environment or making some other upgrade to a development site.
