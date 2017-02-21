Eureka mayor to announce rental inspection program

Eureka Mayor Frank Jäger is scheduled today to announce a new program that aims to reduce blight by creating a fund by which the city can pay for additional inspections of rental properties, according to a person familiar with the initiative. Heidi Benzonelli, director of the Westside Community Building Initiative Program, said the new city program would use funds generated from a new $100 permit for rental owners to pay the inspections.

