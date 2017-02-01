Eureka man arrested after being found sleeping in stolen vehicle

On January 31, 2017 at about 11:28 p.m., an officer with the Eureka Police Department located a stolen vehicle parked in an alley near Del Norte and C Streets. The vehicle, a 2013 Subaru, had been reported stolen earlier that day at about 2:30 a.m. from the 2100 block of Everding.

