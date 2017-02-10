Dining centers offer Valentinea s Day meal
The Humboldt Senior Resource Center will celebrate Valentine's Day Tuesday at the senior dining centers in Arcata, Eureka and Fortuna. At the Eureka dining center, a Valentine's Day party will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The featured guest will be Bob Ebenstein.
