Dining centers offer Valentinea s Day...

Dining centers offer Valentinea s Day meal

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

The Humboldt Senior Resource Center will celebrate Valentine's Day Tuesday at the senior dining centers in Arcata, Eureka and Fortuna. At the Eureka dining center, a Valentine's Day party will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The featured guest will be Bob Ebenstein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation 1 hr jinxi 3
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Sat Koreano 78
Celebrate with Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang... (Mar '16) Feb 9 Get Down On It 2
Putin Recalls Trump Feb 9 Russky Newsky 1
Poll Is Your Original Birth Certificate Sealed? (Let... (Mar '10) Feb 8 Krista 21
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) Feb 6 Londa Fields 88
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Feb 5 Eddie 819
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,797,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC