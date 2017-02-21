Denbo named a Rotarian of the Yeara
The award was presented by Melinda Ciarabellini, past president of the Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka, at the club's last meeting. The “Ed Nilsen Rotarian of the Year Award” recognizes a Southwest Eureka Rotarian whose contributions to the community through the club's programs, events and projects exemplify the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self,” and who offers dedicated service and loyal devotion to the ideals of Rotary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|The Truth
|31
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Un-american_dream
|8
|Syphilis in High Office?
|Feb 16
|outta heeer
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|Feb 13
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|Celebrate with Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang... (Mar '16)
|Feb 9
|Get Down On It
|2
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC