Customers Rally Behind El Pueblo Mark...

Customers Rally Behind El Pueblo Market Hit by Fire

Customers took to Facebook to show support for the El Pueblo Market, which was destroyed in an early morning fire. The store was known for its authentic Mexican pastries.

Eureka, CA

