County welcomes two new hires, seeks ...

County welcomes two new hires, seeks members, Measure Z apps

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Redwood Times

District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that the California Sexual Assault Investigators Association has chosen District Attorney Investigator Kyla Baxley to receive its “Investigator of the Year” Award. In making the award, the association noted Investigator Baxley's position as a, “go-to person in the field of sexual and physical assault investigations.” The association also recognized, “her ability to step outside the box and investigate and prosecute human trafficking with success” and to, “successfully investigate and prosecute the most violent and dangerous serial sexual offenders”.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redwood Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation 9 hr jinxi 4
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) 18 hr Non-Armenian Girl 265
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
Celebrate with Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang... (Mar '16) Feb 9 Get Down On It 2
Putin Recalls Trump Feb 9 Russky Newsky 1
Poll Is Your Original Birth Certificate Sealed? (Let... (Mar '10) Feb 8 Krista 21
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) Feb 6 Londa Fields 88
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,836,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC