County beekeepers meet in Eureka in March

Humboldt County Beekeepers Association will hold their next general meeting in Eureka on Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m. As part of the meeting, a lecture titled “How to Get Free Honey Bees” will be presented by Paul Leslie. Leslie is a local beekeeper and owner of Humboldt Honey Wine, his talk will center on honey bee swarms and swarm traps.

