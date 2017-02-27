County beekeepers meet in Eureka in March
Humboldt County Beekeepers Association will hold their next general meeting in Eureka on Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m. As part of the meeting, a lecture titled “How to Get Free Honey Bees” will be presented by Paul Leslie. Leslie is a local beekeeper and owner of Humboldt Honey Wine, his talk will center on honey bee swarms and swarm traps.
