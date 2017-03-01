Conditional voting for McKinleyville election
Residents who did not meet the Feb. 27 deadline to register for the March 14 special election in McKinleyville will still have an opportunity to vote , according to a news release from the Humboldt County Office of Elections. Conditional voter registration is available through 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
