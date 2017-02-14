Community talks Islam
Rabbi Naomi Steinberg, Imam Emran Essa, radio host Alaa Abdelrahman and Unity Church of the Redwoods Reverend Molly Crate all spoke at the First Presbyterian Church of Eureka on Sunday during the third of a series of community conversations about understanding Islam. Leaders of the three Ambrahamic faiths - Islam, Judaism and Christianity - came together in a Eureka church on Sunday to hold the third of a series of community conversations about understanding Islam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|1 hr
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|Celebrate with Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang... (Mar '16)
|Feb 9
|Get Down On It
|2
|Putin Recalls Trump
|Feb 9
|Russky Newsky
|1
|Is Your Original Birth Certificate Sealed? (Let... (Mar '10)
|Feb 8
|Krista
|21
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Feb 6
|Londa Fields
|88
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC