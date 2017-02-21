Collectors share their treasures

Peter Hannaford began collecting elephant figurines in 1972 after he ran as the Republican candidate for Congress against Democrat Ron Dellums. Though he didn't win that election, Hannaford did stay active in politics, serving as a key adviser for Ronald Reagan for many years, as well as being named Humboldt County Republican of the Year in 2014 for his national and local service.

