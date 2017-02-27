Collector conversations
Collectors who have shared their personal collections for the community exhibition “Humboldt Collects!” will speak about their treasured items and the stories behind them at “Art Talk” Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Morris Graves Museum of Art, 636 F St. in Eureka. Among the collectors presenting will be Bob Doran, who submitted a collection called the “Box of Frozen Time.” This collection is made up of photographs Doran has found at thrift stores and yard sales.
