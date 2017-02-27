Coast Guard veteran finds love in Humboldt County
Eureka resident Belinda Morehead served in the U.S. Coast Guard for nine years and would have served longer had she not fallen in love with the rugged beauty of Humboldt County. Sitting in the Times-Standard office this week in her ceremonial uniform, Morehead spoke with a Southern drawl that flows like the river that shares the name of her home state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|Musikologist
|15
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 20
|The Truth
|31
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Un-american_dream
|8
|Syphilis in High Office?
|Feb 16
|outta heeer
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|Feb 13
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC