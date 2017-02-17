Cleanup at Eureka former dry cleaners could be done near end of 2017
Although a posted sign states the area will be ready in mid-2016, a date that passed many months ago, a more realistic expectation is closer to the end of 2017. That's how North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board engineering geologist Dave Parson portrays the situation at the former site of Norman's Dry Cleaners in Henderson Center in Eureka.
