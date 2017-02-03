Church has new location
The church is now meeting in the Beacon of Faith Ministries building at 110 Sonoma St. in Eureka, with the blessing of Beacon of Faith Pastor Daniel Ashe. “Pastoring is the only thing he does.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Turk
|818
|Russian Troop Camp Means Jobs
|Jan 31
|Fearless Leaders D
|1
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|CarToonerville
|134
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Jan 24
|Dr Psych you
|7
|Omg, im stuck!!
|Jan 23
|La Nauzia
|3
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Jan 20
|Darth
|17
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|Debbie
|87
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC