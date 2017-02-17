Choir gives concert to help the homeless
The Arcata Interfaith Gospel Choir is holding a benefit concert to help Betty Chinn and her work with the homeless. The concert will take place March 11 at the Sequoia Conference Center, 901 Myrtle Ave. in Eureka.
