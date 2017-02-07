Celebrate Mardi Gras with Rotary club

Celebrate Mardi Gras with Rotary club

Rotary Club of Eureka member Jerry Reece talks about the “Mardi Gras for a Cause” event at one of the club's meetings. The Rotary Club of Eureka will “let the good times roll” as it hosts a new event called “Mardi Gras for a Cause” Feb. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Sequoia Conference Center, 901 Myrtle Ave. in Eureka.

