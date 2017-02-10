Board set to fund Eureka low-income housing
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is set to approve $100,000 in rental subsidies for a Eureka low-income and homeless housing project, the Lodge at Eureka, at its Tuesday meeting. The funding - composed of federal, state and local allocations and grants - will not impact the county General Fund and would work to fulfill a joint resolution the board passed with the Eureka City Council in early 2016 to reduce homelessness through a Housing First approach, according to the staff report.
