Board set to fund Eureka low-income housing

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is set to approve $100,000 in rental subsidies for a Eureka low-income and homeless housing project, the Lodge at Eureka, at its Tuesday meeting. The funding - composed of federal, state and local allocations and grants - will not impact the county General Fund and would work to fulfill a joint resolution the board passed with the Eureka City Council in early 2016 to reduce homelessness through a Housing First approach, according to the staff report.

