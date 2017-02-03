Art celebrates steelhead
A freshwater fish- and river-themed fine art show opens Saturday at Just My Type Letterpress in Eureka as part of Humboldt Steelhead Days. Organized by the Ink People Center for the Arts, the show is a celebration of “all things steelhead.” “I'm really excited about the variety of art in this show,” said curator Monica Topping.
