An illustrious career

An illustrious career

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Times-Standard

A Humboldt County native and current McKinleyville resident has been inducted into the National Security Agency's Cryptologic Hall of Honor. Gerry Hale - who worked for the NSA from 1962 until his retirement in 1997 - was one of three cryptologic pioneers named to the Hall of Honor for 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is Your Original Birth Certificate Sealed? (Let... (Mar '10) 3 hr Leslie whitaker 20
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) Mon Londa Fields 88
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Feb 5 Eddie 819
Russian Troop Camp Means Jobs Jan 31 Fearless Leaders D 1
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) Jan 27 CarToonerville 134
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Jan 24 Dr Psych you 7
Omg, im stuck!! Jan 23 La Nauzia 3
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,380 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC