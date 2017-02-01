a Elements In Fluxa

Arcata newcomer Fennel Blythe is showing paintings created using ink, salt and water in February at Black Faun Gallery, corner of Second and G streets in Eureka. The exhibition, titled “Elements in Flux,” opens on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. during Arts Alive! and runs through Feb. 25. Blythe has a master's degree in marine biology.

