a Elements In Fluxa
Arcata newcomer Fennel Blythe is showing paintings created using ink, salt and water in February at Black Faun Gallery, corner of Second and G streets in Eureka. The exhibition, titled “Elements in Flux,” opens on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. during Arts Alive! and runs through Feb. 25. Blythe has a master's degree in marine biology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Wed
|right guard
|817
|Russian Troop Camp Means Jobs
|Tue
|Fearless Leaders D
|1
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|CarToonerville
|134
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Jan 24
|Dr Psych you
|7
|Omg, im stuck!!
|Jan 23
|La Nauzia
|3
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Jan 20
|Darth
|17
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|Debbie
|87
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC