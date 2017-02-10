A Bigfoot Bonanza

The Super Shangri-La Show - hosted by Kai Wada Roath, who grew up in Eureka - is presenting “Bigfoot Bonanza at the Balboa” March 10, 11 and 12 at the Balboa Theatre in San Francisco. “I decided to create the Bigfoot Bonanza in the fall of last year,” Roath said.

