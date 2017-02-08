a An Evening with Beverly Luff Linna begins filming in Eureka

February 7, 2017: Park Pictures, Wigwam Films and Rook Films announced today that production for 'AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN' has commenced. Aubrey Plaza , Emile Hirsch , Jemaine Clement , Matt Berry , and Craig Robinson head the cast in the film, directed by BIFA Discovery Award winner Jim Hosking .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.