a An Evening with Beverly Luff Linna begins filming in Eureka
February 7, 2017: Park Pictures, Wigwam Films and Rook Films announced today that production for 'AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN' has commenced. Aubrey Plaza , Emile Hirsch , Jemaine Clement , Matt Berry , and Craig Robinson head the cast in the film, directed by BIFA Discovery Award winner Jim Hosking .
