Wind advisory until late afternoon, f...

Wind advisory until late afternoon, floods and high tides a concerna weather experts

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Times-Standard

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a wind advisory until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Wind speeds are from 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cab Ride to Schenectady Please 1 hr Outta HEER 1
Palin Sells Souvenir Jockstrap Collection Jan 7 auctioneer sneer 1
KS Wild rep Nurelle Harrigan haunted by RICOH case Jan 5 Big dick Bob 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Jan 4 wipe out 810
red light moving around & above to the right of... (Jul '15) Jan 1 Bonate 2
News Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09) Jan 1 El Donaldovitch 32
Cab Fare to La Paz? Jan 1 trumpotang 1
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Humboldt County was issued at January 09 at 3:20PM PST

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,056

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC